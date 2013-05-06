BRIEF-Muthoot Finance to raise 20 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Muthoot Finance Ltd says Muthoot Finance to raise rs 2000 crore through public issue of NCD
May 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 30, 2018
Coupon 0.875 pct
Issue price 100.116
Payment Date May 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0213373290
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Muthoot Finance Ltd says Muthoot Finance to raise rs 2000 crore through public issue of NCD
* SAYS HAS SIGNED A THREE-YEAR LEASE WITH MAGELUNGEN UTVECKLING AB FOR 900 SQUARE METERS OF SPACE IN THE KROKSLÄTT 34:16 PROPERTY ON EBBE LIEBERATHS STREET IN GOTHENBURG
* Robin Kamark, has resigned from his position as CCO (chief commercial officer) in Storebrand, to start in an international top management position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)