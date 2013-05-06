* Sees second-quarter adj profit $0.03-$0.04/share vs est $0.04

* Sees second quarter revenue $61 mln-$64 mln vs est $67.1 mln

* First-quarter adj profit $0.03/share vs est $0.04

* First-quarter revenue $57.2 mln vs est $63.3 mln

* Shares fall as much as 18 pct after-market

By Chandni Doulatramani

May 6 Ruckus Wireless Inc RKUS.N reported first-quarter results that fell short of Wall Street estimates as telecom service providers in the Americas delayed deployments, and the WiFi products maker forecast current-quarter largely below expectations.

Ruckus shares fell 18 percent after the bell.

Companies dependant on telecom service providers have been hit as carriers spend less on new projects, and delay existing ones.

"Revenue was impacted (in the first quarter) by delayed deployments by several service provider customers in the Americas, as well as challenging market conditions in China," Chief Executive Selina Lo said. [ID:nPnSF08024]

Ruckus Wireless makes WiFi access products that help mobile and broadband service providers manage traffic on their networks.

The company, which went public in November, expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of 3 cents to 4 cents per share on revenue of $61 million to $64 million.

Analysts were looking for adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share on revenue of $67.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ruckus has a large exposure to the telcoms markets, which are project based, because of which revenue can fluctuate in some quarters, Craig-Hallum Capital analyst Rajesh Ghai told Reuters.

"I don't think it's a reflection of the company's competitiveness. It's really a reflection of the fact that the demand environment continues to be choppy," Ghai said.

He added that the company could be hurt by slowing growth in Asia Pacific, which contributed about 29 percent to Ruckus' revenue in the fourth quarter.

Net income fell to $314,000, or break-even per share, in the first quarter, from $3.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 3 cents per share, below analysts' estimates of 4 cents per share.

Revenue rose 27 percent to $57.2 million, which fell short of the $63.3 million that analysts had expected.

The company competes with Meru Networks Inc MERU.O, Aruba Networks Inc ARUN.O and larger companies such as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O) and Ericsson (ERICb.ST).

Ruckus shares closed at $19.00 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. They have fallen 20 percent in the last three months.

(Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Roshni Menon)

