* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen in a tight band on Tuesday as investors may exercise caution ahead of open market operation (OMO) later in the day. It had ended at 7.75 percent on Monday. * Dealers hope the Reserve Bank of India will buy most of the 100 billion rupees of federal debt it has offered to buy at an auction. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on May 10 which will include the current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Dealers will wait for the OMO cut-off yields announcement, most likely after market hours, before building fresh positions. * The rally in oil will be watched as it is likely to renew worries on inflationary pressures in the domestic economy. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)