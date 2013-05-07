* USD/INR is expected to start lower versus its close of 54.175/185 on Monday, tracking gains in Asian FX. * Most Asian currencies trading firmer versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.28 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index lower 0.18 percent. * The euro struggled to gain any momentum on Tuesday after the European Central Bank chief reiterated his readiness to take more action while the Australian dollar nursed losses as bears bet on the prospect of a cut in interest rates later in the session. * Dealers are awaiting the inflows related to some recent corporate deals, particularly Qatar's $1.26 billion investment in Indian telecommunication company Bharti Airtel, which should provide some support for the rupee. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)