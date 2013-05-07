* USD/INR is expected to start lower versus its close
of 54.175/185 on Monday, tracking gains in Asian FX.
* Most Asian currencies trading firmer versus the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up
0.28 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index
lower 0.18 percent.
* The euro struggled to gain any momentum on Tuesday after the
European Central Bank chief reiterated his readiness to take
more action while the Australian dollar nursed losses as bears
bet on the prospect of a cut in interest rates later in the
session.
* Dealers are awaiting the inflows related to some recent
corporate deals, particularly Qatar's $1.26 billion investment
in Indian telecommunication company Bharti Airtel, which should
provide some support for the rupee.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/
archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)