* USD/INR strengthens for a fourth session on early follow-on demand from oil and defence importers, say dealers. * The pair is at 54.30/31 after opening at 54.18, versus its close of 54.175/185 on Monday. * The RBI chief's comments on inflation and low chances of further rate cuts also weighing on INR. * Most Asian currencies trading firmer versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Dealers are awaiting the inflows related to some recent corporate deals, particularly Qatar's $1.26 billion investment in Indian telecommunication company Bharti Airtel, which should provide some support for the rupee. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)