* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat in early trade on Tuesday ahead of the 100 billion rupee bond buyback later in the day. It ended at 7.75 percent on Monday. * Dealers expect about 50 billion to 60 billion rupees of the 2017 bonds and the 2025 bonds to be purchased by the RBI, while the remainder is likely to be distributed among other bonds. * Traders will await the yield cut-offs at Tuesday's buyback auction. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on May 10 which will include the current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Crude prices pushing higher due to the escalation of the conflict in Syria, will weigh on bond prices.