BHUBANESWAR, India May 7 State-run National Aluminium Co Ltd (NALCO), India's third-largest producer of aluminium, has issued a spot tender to export 30,000 tonnes of alumina, two company sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

The last date of submission of bids is May 14 and delivery would be made at the end of this month, said the officials, who did not wish to be named.

NALCO, whose tenders serve as a global benchmark, last sold 30,000 tonnes of alumina at $345 per tonne free on board (FOB) to a Dubai-based trader in March via a tender. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Anand Basu)