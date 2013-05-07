* India's main share index gains 0.54 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.53 percent higher, trading above the key 6,000 level. * Gains track strong Japanese equities which scaled a near five-year peak after the Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed at a record high overnight on renewed hopes of a steady U.S. recovery. * Blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries Ltd gain on hopes that strong portfolio flows would continue to favour India in the near term, dealers say. * Reliance Industries is up 1 percent while ITC Ltd gains 1.1 percent. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 8.97 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, taking the 2013 net buying to a total of $12.17 billion, provisional exchange data showed. * Also, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains 7.3 percent ahead of its January-March earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)