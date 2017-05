* USD/INR strength capped by custodial banks selling dollars, says dealers. The pair is at 54.26/27 after rising to 54.36, versus its close of 54.175/185 on Monday. * Foreigners have bought $680 million of Indian equities in the three sessions to May 3, as per regulatory data. * The central bank chief's comments on inflation and low chances of further rate cuts also weighing on INR. * The pair has resistance at 54.40, which recent rebound high seen in late April. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)