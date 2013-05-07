* Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades Godrej Consumer Products Ltd to "reduce" from "add", citing disappointing margins in the fiscal year ended March 31, as well as "stretched" valuations. * However, Kotak raises its target price on the stock to 795 rupees from 760 as it rolls over its estimates to FY2014 earnings. * At 0600 GMT, shares in Godrej Consumer are up 0.86 percent at 839.80 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)