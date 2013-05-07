BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* India's main share index gains 0.54 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.53 percent higher, with both indexes earlier rising to their highest intraday level since Feb. 4. * Gains track global shares, which hit their highest level in almost five years on Tuesday on continued optimism from last week's strong U.S. jobs report. * Shares of blue chips such as ITC Ltd gain on expectations that strong portfolio flows would continue to favour India in the near term, dealers say. * Foreign funds have bought a net $680 million of Indian stocks in the three sessions to May 3, regulatory data show. * ITC gains 2.6 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is up 2.2 percent. * DLF Ltd rises 2.7 percent on its plans to sell up to 81 million shares through an institutional placement. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
