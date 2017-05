* USD/INR hovering near day's lows on large dollar selling by a clutch of foreign banks, dealers say. * The pair is at 54.13/14 versus its previous close of 54.175/185, after earlier rising to as high as 54.36. * Dealers say inflows may be related to corporate deal flows related to Qatar's purchase of a 5 percent stake in Indian telecoms firm Bharti Airtel Ltd for $1.26 billion. * Dealers also mindful of flows related to DLF's plan to sell 81 million shares. * Foreign funds have bought $680 million of Indian stocks in the three sessions to May 3, regulatory data show. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)