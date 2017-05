* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield inches lower 1 basis point to 7.74 percent in afternoon trade on Tuesday, on hopes of more bond buys by the central bank as repo borrowing crosses 1 trillion rupees. * Dealers are awaiting the results of the 100 billion rupee bond buyback due later in the day, traders said. * The central bank may buy the 8.07 percent bonds maturing in July 2017 at 101.97 rupees and a yield of 7.5060 percent at an open market operation (OMO) auction on Tuesday, a Reuters poll of 12 traders showed. * Repo borrowing rose above 1 trillion rupees indicating the cash tightness in the banking system. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on May 10 which will include the current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)