* India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd may beat Jan-March earnings consensus forecast when it reports results on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Ranbaxy to report a profit of 1.56 billion rupees ($29 million) for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 1.41 billion rupees. * Shares in Ranbaxy are down 0.08 percent at 0914 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)