* Indian cash rates remain range-bound at 7.35/7.40 percent, unchanged from the previous close and marginally above the new repo rate of 7.25 percent. * Repo bids reach 1.01 trillion rupees on Tuesday, crossing the trillion mark for the first time since Thursday. * The RBI is set to buy back up to 100 billion rupees in bonds via open market operations on Tuesday, and dealers say more purchases could be on tap. * However, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday the central bank would consider all options to provide liquidity, and not just OMOs. * Total volume in the call market is at 143.26 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.35 percent. CBLO volumes are at 505.76 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.27 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)