* Indian cash rates remain range-bound at 7.35/7.40
percent, unchanged from the previous close and marginally above
the new repo rate of 7.25 percent.
* Repo bids reach 1.01 trillion rupees on Tuesday, crossing the
trillion mark for the first time since Thursday.
* The RBI is set to buy back up to 100 billion rupees in bonds
via open market operations on Tuesday, and dealers say more
purchases could be on tap.
* However, Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said
on Monday the central bank would consider all options to provide
liquidity, and not just OMOs.
* Total volume in the call market is at 143.26 billion rupees
with a weighted average rate of 7.35 percent. CBLO volumes are
at 505.76 billion rupees with a weighted average rate of 7.27
percent.
