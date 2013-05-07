May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date May 16, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 60bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 60bp

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0931375827

