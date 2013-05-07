May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a covered bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Cajas Rurales Unidas Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito
(Cajamar)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date May 16, 2016
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue price 99.955
Reoffer price 99.955
Yield 3.391 pct
Spread 290 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 331.8bp
Over the OBL 160
Payment Date May 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Nomura, Santander GBM
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's) &
BBB (Fitch)
Listing AIAF (Madrid)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish Law
ISIN ES0422714016
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.