Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date March 15, 2035
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 102.079
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 41bp
Over the 4.75 pct July 2034 DBR
Payment Date May 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs
International, JPMorgan, Natixis, SG
CIB & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 22.5 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
The issue size will total 850
million euro when fungible
ISIN XS0878008225
