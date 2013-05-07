Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date October 31, 2022
Coupon 2.50 pct
Reoffer price 102.617
Yield 2.178 pct
Spread 56 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56bp
Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date May 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0849420905
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.