May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date October 31, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Reoffer price 102.617

Yield 2.178 pct

Spread 56 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 56bp

Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

Payment Date May 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes The issue size will total 500 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0849420905

Data supplied by International Insider.