May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Op Pohjola Group Central Cooperative

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 14, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.731

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date May 14, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, JPMorgan

& Pohjola

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0931144009

