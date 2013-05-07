Armenia c.bank ups 2017 inflation forecast to 2.5 pct from 0.6 pct
YEREVAN, May 31 Armenia's central bank has revised its annual inflation forecast for 2017 to 2.5 percent from 0.6 percent, the bank said on Wednesday.
May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Huhtamaki Oyj
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2020
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.571
Spread 230 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 278.8bp
Over the 3.25 pct DBR
Payment Date May 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Pohjola Markets & SEB
Data supplied by International Insider.
BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, May 31 J&F Investimentos, controlling shareholder of the globe's largest meatpacker, JBS SA, agreed to pay a record-setting 10.3 billion real ($3.2 billion) fine for its role in corruption scandals that threaten to oust President Michel Temer, Brazilian prosecutors said.