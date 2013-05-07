BRIEF-Far East Horizon updates medium term note and perpetual securities programme
* Update of US$4 billion medium term note and perpetual securities programme by Far East Horizon Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Hutchison Whampoa Europe Finance (12) Ltd
Guarantor Hutchison Whampoa Ltd
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.75 pct
Spread 294.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 336.38bp
Over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL
Payment Date May 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC
& HSBC
Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A- (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law English
