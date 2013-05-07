BRIEF-Baker Hughes and GE receive clearance from European Commission
May 7 Canadian miner Iamgold Corp reported a 91 percent fall in first-quarter profit due to lower gold production and a decline in price of the precious metal.
The company's net earnings attributable to equity holders fell to $10.9 million, or 3 cents per share, from $119.2 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 14 percent to $305.3 million.
* Announces the sale of a Panamax container vessel, the M/V Doukato