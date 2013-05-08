* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange 0.46 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.65 percent higher. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday on another record high for U.S. stocks and unexpectedly strong German industrial orders as investors await the first batch of April data from China for the latest take on the region's powerhouse economy. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 6.55 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, provisional exchange data showed.Ÿ * Traders say India's top court's decision on coal allocation scam and results of polls in Karnataka would be key to the near term trend of the market. * Also, March-quarter earnings of Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Lupin Ltd and Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)