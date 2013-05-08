* India's benchmark 10-year bond is expected to open flat and trade rangebound on Wednesday in the absence of strong cues till the supply and macroeconomic data later this week. * Dealers say higher levels of acceptance at the OMO and aggressive cut-off yields will support bonds. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on May 10 which will include the current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Macroeconomic triggers such as the consumer price index and industrial production data due on Friday, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, will be watched. * Brent crude oil fell more than $1 on Tuesday as worries about market fundamentals curbed an early rise that had brought the price close to $106 a barrel on strong German data and concern about tension in the Middle East. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)