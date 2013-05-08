* India's Lupin Ltd may miss January-March operating profit consensus forecasts when it reports results later in the day, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Lupin to report an operating profit of 5.37 billion rupees ($99 million) for the quarter compared with a wider consensus mean estimate of 5.51 billion rupees. * Shares in Lupin are up 2.1 percent at 0525 GMT. ($1 = 54.0950 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)