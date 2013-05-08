* USD/INR is expected to start lower versus its close of 54.135/145 on Tuesday, tailing strong gains in Asian FX, and on continued dollar selling by corporates. * Most Asian currencies trading firmer versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.33 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index higher 0.63 percent. * Major currencies got off to a sleepy start in Asia on Wednesday following an uninspired session overnight, but the New Zealand dollar stood out after the central bank complained it was overvalued, prompting markets to briefly sell the kiwi. * Dealers say expectation of continued heavy dollar selling by a clutch of foreign banks which they said was likely related to Qatar's purchase of a 5 percent stake in Indian telecoms company Bharti Airtel Ltd for $1.26 billion is seen weighing on the pair. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)