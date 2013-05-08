* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.73 percent on expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will continue to buy back bonds to ease the liquidity crunch in the banking system. * Repo borrowings surged to 1.01 trillion rupees ($18.63 billion) on Tuesday as the banking system continued to face a large cash squeeze because of lower government spending. * Dealers say higher levels of acceptance worth 96.58 billion rupees at the OMO versus 100 billion rupees it offered and aggressive cut-off yields will support bonds. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on May 10 which will include the current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Macroeconomic triggers such as the consumer price index and industrial production data due on Friday, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, will be watched. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)