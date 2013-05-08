BRIEF-Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth
* Moody's says stable outlook for Singapore banks on improving growth, receding risks to asset quality and profitability
* USD/INR edges down to 54.07/08 versus its close of 54.135/145 on Tuesday, tracking the dollar's losses versus most other Asian currencies and on continued dollar selling by corporates. * Most Asian currencies trading firmer versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares trading up 0.5 percent. * Dealers say expectation of continued heavy dollar selling by a clutch of foreign banks which they said was likely related to Qatar's purchase of a 5 percent stake in Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel Ltd for $1.26 billion is seen weighing on the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.