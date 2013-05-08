* India's main share index gains 0.42 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.34 percent higher, after hitting new three-month highs earlier in the day, on buoyant foreign inflows and higher Asian shares. * Foreign portfolio investors have so far bought Indian stocks worth $12.34 billion in 2013. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday on another record high for U.S. stocks and unexpectedly strong German industrial orders. * Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gains 2 percent ahead of its March-quarter earnings later in the day. * IT stocks such as Infosys Ltd up 0.6 percent, heading for a seventh session of gains on value buying, after 22.6 percent slump in April on weak results and guidance. * Among other IT stocks, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd also up 0.4 percent, while Wipro Ltd gains 0.2 percent. * Traders say Indian top court's decision on coal allocation scam and results of polls in Karnataka to dictate market trends in the near term. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)