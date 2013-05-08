* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.50 percent, lower than 7.56 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of ten banks and primary dealers. * For 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.56 percent, while the lowest was 7.48 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 7.49 percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.64 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for 182-day t-bills was 7.55 percent, while the lowest was 7.45 percent. * The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. * Short-term rates have eased after the central bank cut interest rates by 25 basis points last week and conducted open market operation to infuse liquidity earlier this week. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters .com)