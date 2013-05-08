* The one-year overnight interest swap (OIS) down 1 basis point at 7.24 percent and the five-year swap rate up 1 bp at 6.96 percent. * The swaps curve is steepening on expectations of improving liquidity in the near term after the Reserve Bank of India bought nearly all 100 billion rupees on offer in its open market operation on Tuesday. * Traders say they expect more OMOs, which are helping boost swaps and bonds. * Dealers say macroeconomic triggers such as the consumer price index and industrial production data due on Friday, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, will be watched. * Cash deficit in the banking system at 1.04 trillion on Wednesday and rising global crude oil prices will also be tracked for cues. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)