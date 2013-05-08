* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 7.71 percent as investors replace debt, following Reserve Bank of India's purchases of bonds worth almost 100 billion rupee via open market operations on Tuesday. * Dealers say expectations of more OMOs and hopes of softer wholesale inflation data next week are also supporting bonds. * Repo borrowings surged to 1.04 trillion rupees on Wednesday as the banking system continued to face a large cash squeeze because of lower government spending. * India will sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on May 10 which will include the current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Macroeconomic triggers such as the consumer price index and industrial production data due on Friday, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, will be watched. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)