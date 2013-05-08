* Shares in India's Corporation Bank Ltd gain 6 percent after it said in a statement that its non-performing loans as a percentage of total assets was 1.19 percent in the March quarter, down from 1.63 percent in the December quarter. * Corporation Bank's January-March net profit came in better than expectations at 3.56 billion rupees, helped by lower provisions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)