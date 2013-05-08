* USD/INR wedged in a tight band as gains in other Asian currencies offset by dollar demand from custodian banks. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares trading up 0.3 percent but off the day's high, leading to some custodian banks selling the rupee. * Traders say volumes in the market are below average and ranged trading expected to continue during the session. So far the pair has held in a 54.04 to 54.19 range. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)