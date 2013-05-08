* India's main share index gains 0.33 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.21 percent higher, after hitting new three-month highs earlier in the day, on buoyant foreign inflows and higher Asian shares. * Foreign portfolio investors have bought $12.34 billion of Indian stocks in 2013. * Asian shares rose on Wednesday on another record high for U.S. stocks and unexpectedly strong German industrial orders. * Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC), India's biggest mortgage lender, up 2.9 percent after it reported a 17.3 percent rise in net profit for the Jan-March quarter. * Lupin Ltd shares gain 2.7 percent after the company said quarterly net profit more than doubled to 4.08 billion rupees. * However, Ranbaxy Laboratories shares are down 2.6 percent after it reported a 90 percent drop in first quarter net profit compared with a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)