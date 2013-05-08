(Corrects dateline from May 7 to May 8.)

By Carrie Hong

HONG KONG, May 8 - China's main bond clearinghouse has added to a crackdown on irregular trading with a move that bars certain types of investors from the domestic bond market.

Effective today, China Central Depository & Clearing (Chinabond) has suspended all clearing operations for so-called Class C accounts, according to a notice obtained by IFR.

Class C accounts are widely seen as the weakest link in China's efforts to regulate its fast-growing bond market. They refer to investors other than financial institutions, including private individuals and companies that are not subject to banking regulations.

The notice shows that Chinabond will no longer clear new trades for these investors, allowing them only to sell bonds, settle outstanding contracts and transfer existing holdings.

It follows earlier moves to clamp down on irregular trading in the wake of scandals that have led to at least three arrests this year. The notice did not specify the length of the suspension, but market participants believe the ban may become permanent.

The People's Bank of China, which regulates the Rmb24.4trn (US$4trn) interbank bond market, told commercial banks at a closed-door meeting in late April that it was preparing tougher regulation to deal with "substitute holding", a complex practice that has been linked to the recent arrests.

In the April meeting, the PBoC floated the idea that Class C accounts may be phased out entirely or forced to upgrade to Class B, sources briefed on the meeting told IFR. Such a move would limit the appeal of substitute holding, while the additional transparency would make it easier for regulators to monitor the market.

Regulators have also ordered banks to report suspicious or irregular fixed-income transactions, while brokerages are also facing additional scrutiny.

Soon after the PBoC meeting in late April, Chinabond said it would suspend new applications from trust plans, brokerages, and fund companies - so-called Class B accounts.

New fixed-income mutual funds and bond-linked wealth management products would also be suspended from registration, Chinabond said in April.

The interbank market, the biggest component of China's booming bond market, applies different regulations depending on the class of investor. Class A accounts are mainly commercial banks, while non-banking financial institutions fall into Class B. All other investors are Class C accounts. (Reporting by Carrie Hong; Writing by Fiona Lau, Editing by Steve Garton)