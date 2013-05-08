BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wurttemberg GMBH(L-Bank)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date November 9, 2018
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.945
Reoffer price 99.945
Payment Date May 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) L-Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000A1C9ZT9
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.