May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB

Issue Amount 200 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date May 16,2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 75bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date May 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

