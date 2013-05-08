May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

(BayernLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date May 14, 2015

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 3bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 3bp

Payment Date May 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB04G7

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.