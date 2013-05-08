BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
(BayernLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date May 14, 2015
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 3bp
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000BLB04G7
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.