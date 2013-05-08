* Indian cash rates close at 7.25/7.35 percent
compared with its close of 7.25/7.30 percent on Tuesday.
* Repo bids rise to 1.04 trillion rupees from 1.01 trillion
rupees on Tuesday.
* Traders expect liquidity to remain in deficit mode for the
time being and say the real deficit is closer to around 800
billion rupees.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday
the central bank would consider all options to provide
liquidity, and not just open market operations.
* Total volume in the call market was 167.84 billion rupees at a
weighted average rate of 7.35 percent. CBLO volumes are at
542.82 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.26
percent.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)