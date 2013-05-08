* Indian cash rates close at 7.25/7.35 percent compared with its close of 7.25/7.30 percent on Tuesday. * Repo bids rise to 1.04 trillion rupees from 1.01 trillion rupees on Tuesday. * Traders expect liquidity to remain in deficit mode for the time being and say the real deficit is closer to around 800 billion rupees. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao said on Monday the central bank would consider all options to provide liquidity, and not just open market operations. * Total volume in the call market was 167.84 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.35 percent. CBLO volumes are at 542.82 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.26 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)