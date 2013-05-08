BRIEF-Singapore Exchange signs memorandum of intent with Infocomm Media Development Authority
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
May 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower The Export-Import Bank of Korea
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2020
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.89
Reoffer price 99.89
Spread 127 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 3.0 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date May 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law XXX
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro
when fungible
ISIN XS0925003732
Temporary ISIN XS0932039505
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* SGX inks MOI with IMDA to create a pathway for imda-accredited companies to access capital markets more efficiently for expansion
LONDON, May 31 The vast majority of bank customers in Europe would not let a computer programme make and act upon financial decisions on their behalf, a survey showed on Wednesday, in a sign of caution over the rising so-called robo-advice industry.