BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.25 percent up and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.31 percent higher. * Encouraging global data and Wall Street's extended record run boosted Asian shares to a near two-year peak on Thursday, with strong Australian jobs data and a surprise interest rate cut by South Korea further cementing the positive mood. * Foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 9.77 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed.Ÿ * Traders say liquidity will continue to drive markets higher amid potential challenges coming from a Supreme Court verdict. * India's Supreme Court accused the government on Wednesday of interfering in a police investigation into the allocation of commercial coalfields, in a damning indictment of political control over India's top law enforcement agency. * Earnings of Asian Paints Ltd and Punjab National Bank Ltd watched. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
