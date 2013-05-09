* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen edging lower on Thursday in early trade. It ended down 5 basis points at 7.69 percent on Wednesday. * Dealers say global risk sentiment was positive as Bank of Korea surprised the market with a rate cut. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.8 billion) of bonds on May 10 which will include the current benchmark 8.15 percent 2022 bonds. * Macroeconomic triggers such as the consumer price index and industrial production data due on Friday, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, will be watched. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)