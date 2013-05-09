* USD/INR is expected to start down at 54.05 per dollar versus its close of 54.16/17 on Wednesday, tracking strong Asian currencies. * Most Asian currencies trading positive versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.16 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index higher 0.28 percent. * The Australian and New Zealand currencies bounced on Thursday after both countries posted stellar jobs data, while the euro held near a one-weak high against the dollar after upbeat German factory activity bolstered sentiment. * Investors are expected to shift their focus to the consumer price index and industrial production data on Friday, which will be followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, dealers say. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)