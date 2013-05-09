BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to 7.66 percent, a level last seen on July 26, 2010. * Dealers say global risk sentiment was positive as Bank of Korea surprised investors with a rate cut, joining central banks in Australia and Europe in recently lowering rates. * The easier global monetary policy environment could boost foreign inflows into emerging markets and give room for the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates further, dealers say. * Hopes of more OMOs also continue to support bonds, dealers say. * The consumer price index and industrial production data on Friday will be the next key triggers for bonds, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
May 31 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16793.70 NSE 49496.20 ============= TOTAL 66289.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA