* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 3 basis points to 7.66 percent, a level last seen on July 26, 2010. * Dealers say global risk sentiment was positive as Bank of Korea surprised investors with a rate cut, joining central banks in Australia and Europe in recently lowering rates. * The easier global monetary policy environment could boost foreign inflows into emerging markets and give room for the Reserve Bank of India to cut rates further, dealers say. * Hopes of more OMOs also continue to support bonds, dealers say. * The consumer price index and industrial production data on Friday will be the next key triggers for bonds, followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)