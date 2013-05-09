* USD/INR edges up to 54.22/23 versus its Wednesday's close of 54.16/17 on the back of dollar demand from oil companies. * The pair is seen holding in a range of 54.05 to 54.30 during the session. * Upside is likely to be capped as most Asian currencies trading positive versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares up 0.1 percent. * Risk sentiment broadly strong on the back of the Korean rate cut and encouraging global economic data. * Traders will now shift their focus to the consumer price index and industrial production data on Friday, which will be followed by wholesale inflation data on Monday, for near-term direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)