* Indian software services exporters gain after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp forecast current-quarter revenue above market expectations after posting an 18 percent rise in the first quarter. * Infosys Ltd gain 0.5 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 1.1 percent while HCL Technologies Ltd is up 1.9 percent. U.S.-listed Cognizant rose 3.3 percent. * Jefferies views Cognizant's results and outlook as "an incremental positive" for Indian IT, although it notes that a proposed bill on immigration in the U.S. remains an overhang for the sector. * Still, Jefferies notes Cognizant told analysts during a conference call that clients are not delaying decisions on account of the immigration bill. * "This comes as a relief to us, as we feared that uncertainty could potentially slow the flow of business to Indian IT players in the near term," Jefferies said.