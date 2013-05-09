* Goldman Sachs downgrades Apollo Tyres Ltd to "neutral" from "buy", also removing it from its Asia Pacific buy list citing limited upside to its new target price of 103 rupees. * The investment bank adds that, structurally, it still believes the Indian tyre industry faces high earnings volatility across the cycle, with 12-18 percent sustainable return-on-equity for Apollo Tyres versus 20 percent expected in FY14E. * In the near term, it adds that softness in natural rubber prices may act as a strong tailwind to the company's earnings as well. * Apollo Tyres will report March-quarter results on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)