BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
* Goldman Sachs downgrades Apollo Tyres Ltd to "neutral" from "buy", also removing it from its Asia Pacific buy list citing limited upside to its new target price of 103 rupees. * The investment bank adds that, structurally, it still believes the Indian tyre industry faces high earnings volatility across the cycle, with 12-18 percent sustainable return-on-equity for Apollo Tyres versus 20 percent expected in FY14E. * In the near term, it adds that softness in natural rubber prices may act as a strong tailwind to the company's earnings as well. * Apollo Tyres will report March-quarter results on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.