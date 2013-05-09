* India's main share index falls 0.19 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.2 percent down on profit-booking, after earlier hitting its highest in three months. * Blue chips such as Reliance Industries Ltd retrace after about 9 percent gain in the benchmark index since mid-April. * Reliance Industries falls 0.8 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd is down 1.5 percent. * However, software services exporters gain after Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp forecast current-quarter revenue above market expectations after posting an 18 percent rise in the first quarter. * Infosys Ltd gains 0.5 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises 1.1 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd is up 1.9 percent. U.S.-listed Cognizant rose 3.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)